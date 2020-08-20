DP Councilman Stapp provides city update at rotary meeting

Caleb Stapp, Deer Park city council member, was a guest speaker at the latest Rotary Club of Deer Park meeting last week.

Stapp gave a two-part update on the latest happenings in the city—beginning with where things stand today, and concluding with future topics to keep in mind.

The first part of the presentation included Deer Park’s growth, infrastructure and economy. Citing the Tribune article from August 5, Stapp discussed the quantity of building permits that are being issued this year. He said there are several implications of the city's growth, the first of which being the rising price of housing.

"Even with homes being built faster than ever, there's still not enough supply to meet demand," Stapp said. "We can expect home values to continue to increase—which is good for the current owners, but it makes it difficult for our kids and young adults to be able to afford to purchase their first home and be able to live here."

Read the full article about Councilman Stapp's presentation in the August 19 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.