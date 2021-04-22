DP Early Learning Center to offer more preschool classes

The Deer Park Early Learning Center program has been awarded 14 additional ECEAP full day slots. The district will now offer preschool for 80 students! Currently, we have 2 full day and 2 half day classrooms. The increase will allow us to offer 2 more half day classes.

ECEAP is a comprehensive “whole-child” family oriented program designed to support children and their families succeed in school and life. The program serves 3 and 4 year olds and their families in our community, prioritizing those with incomes at or below 110% of the federal poverty level. The program also serves children who have difficulties in such areas as speech and physical development.

Applications can be picked up at the preschool at 1406 E. D Street or can be completed over the phone.

Applications are also available at all Deer Park Schools, the Deer Park Administration Building on Main Street, and the Deer Park Library.

For more information, call the Early Learning Center at 464-5680.