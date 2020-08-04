DP issues plenty of building permits as population continues swelling

In Roger Krieger’s nearly three decades working for the city of Deer Park, 2020 is setting up to be the one with the most building permits issued.

To date, there have been 47 residential housing permits issued in the calendar year—44 for single family dwellings, three for duplexes. With data going back to 2001, the city of Deer Park has issued over 40 permits in a single year just twice (50 in 2005 and 51 in 2007).

Krieger, the city's community service director, guesses there could be another eight to 18 permits issued before the calendar flips to 2021.

Read the full article in the August 5 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.