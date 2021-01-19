DP Quaranteam helps businesses, community

In the past month, Deer Park Quaranteam has raised $6,500 and helped 16 businesses in the local area.

The group collects community donations, which it uses to purchase meals from restaurants grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The businesses set a date and time, and eligible menu items, then give them away for free to people in need.

Emily Unger, a local resident, created the Facebook group in December. After seeing the Spokane Quaranteam’s success helping businesses, community member Rachel Achurra joined the group right away. (The Spokane-based outfit has since stopped taking donations, but raised over $250,000 between March 18, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021.)

Achurra began helping Unger run the page.

“She had a few family emergencies and stuff come up where she just couldn’t really do it,” Achurra said. “So I just kind of took it on. She’s still helping me when she can.” Thus far, the Deer Park Quaranteam has purchased meals from Rancho Alegre, Coffee Coma, KC’s Take and Bake Pizza, Pickett Fence, First Street Bar & Grill, Rozy’z Hot Shotz, Salty Dog, Pizza Factory, Masters Brewhouse, Lofty Skies, Thai Garden, Keto Sweetie, Clayton Drive-In, Loon Lake Pizza and Ice Cream, Brickyard Tavern, and Lakehouse Bar & Grill in Loon Lake.

