DPHS basketball season suspended after two confirmed COVID-19 cases

Following a pair of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Deer Park High School basketball teams are in quarantine and their seasons have been suspended until at least next Wednesday, June 9.

One boy and one girl basketball player each tested positive for the virus after becoming symptomatic and are in isolation, DPHS Superintendent Travis Hanson told the Tribune today.

It is unknown whether the confirmed cases originated inside or outside of school, as the student-athletes reported no close contact with other positive individuals, Hanson added.

“Based on the necessary quarantine restrictions, they will be able to resume and have a couple games remaining, beginning on the 9th of June,” Hanson said. “Assuming that the quarantining works, and we don’t have further issues, then those dates remain. Those dates remain fluid for additional COVID cases related to this particular incident.”

Each team currently has five games remaining in the shortened spring season. Matchups against Colville (today), Medical Lake (tomorrow) and Riverside (next Monday) have been canceled. Barring further positive cases or symptoms, the Stags will be able to compete in the final two — against Lakeside on June 10 and versus Newport on June 15, which are both home games.

The Washington State Department of Health currently recommends testing for those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 as well as for those with likely exposures, however it is not required.

According to the state DOH website, those with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 that HAVE symptoms can end home isolation when:

It’s been at least 24 hours with no fever without using fever-reducing medication AND

Symptoms have improved AND

At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

Those who test positive for COVID-19, but have not had any symptoms, can end home isolation when:

At least 10 days have passed since the date of the first positive COVID-19 test AND

Have had no subsequent illness.

For those who were exposed, quarantine can end after day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring.

“We’ve connected directly with each of the families involved,” Hanson said. “Coaches also worked to make sure all of the players’ families were [informed].”

Before the suspension, the girls squad had a 6-1 record on the season, while the boys were 4-3.