DPHS Cheerleaders are hosting annual Junior Stag Cheer Camp!

Deer Park Highschool Cheerleaders will be hosting their annual Junior Stag Cheer Camp next week on January 10, 12 & 14.

Students K-5 that are interested should be receiving junior cheer camp sign up packets within the next couple of days. Parents, make sure to get the packets turned in by Friday to guarantee your student gets a t-shirt!

The cheer camp is also in need of sponsors. Businesses can support the program by donating $150 to the program and in exchange will be featured on the back of the Junior Cheer Camp shirt. Registration is, on average, 120+ students, who will wear the shirts to perform at halftime of the Deer Park vs Newport (boys) basketball game on Friday, January 14.

Donations can be made by cash or check made out to "DPHS cheer booster."

For those interested please email Kimberly Perry kimberly.m.perry@me.com