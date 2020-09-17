DPMS remains open after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

On Wednesday, a letter was sent to Deer Park Middle School families notifying them that a 7th grade "Gold" student has tested positive for COVID-19.

DPMS has completed cleaning and disinfecting the building, and “will remain open based upon the quarantine of all known close contacts,” according to the letter, which was signed by Bob Lutz, health officer for Spokane Regional Health District.

A separate letter with next steps was sent to “anyone identified as a close contact of the positive individual,” the letter reads. “If you do not receive specific (separate) communication from the school, your child was not determined to be a close contact of the positive individual.”

Unless you receive a separate letter, SRHD is not recommending testing since your child.