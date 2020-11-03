DPSD adds weekend option for free grab-n-go meals

Deer Park School District has added a weekend grab-n-go to its current free meal program. The meals are expected to continue throughout the school year, with possible changes occurring if full in-person school resumes.

Here is the DPSD release: "Deer Park School District announces the sponsorship of the School Year 2020/2021 SFSP Meal Program for Children. Meals will be made available at no charge to children ages 1-18.

Times and Locations

1. Grab-N-Go Breakfast/lunch combo meals will be served all school days, Monday-Friday at Deer Park Middle School from 12 Noon until 12:30 p.m. Served at the south entrance by the gym at 347 S. Colville Ave., Deer Park, WA.

2. Weekend Grab-N-Go combo meals with two breakfasts and two lunches will be served on Fridays only at Deer Park Middle School from 1:40 p.m. until 2:40 p.m. Served at the south entrance by the gym at 347 S. Colville Ave., Deer Park, WA.

No meals served on non-school days, Holidays, Winter Break, Spring Break. See the District School Calendar for specific dates (www.dpsd.org).