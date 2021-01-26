DPSD superintendent gives mid-year update

Last Wednesday, Deer Park Superintendent Travis Hanson gave an update regarding the school district in a Zoom meeting. Invitation links were sent out to all postal customers in the city.

“The reality right now is that the pandemic, as you’re all aware, continues to disrupt a great deal of what is normal in our lives, or considered normal before,” said Hanson, who is in his eighth year as DPSD superintendent. “It continues to get in the way of the things that we like to do as kids and young adults.”

When the district provided its last update in late November, Deer Park students were among a group of just 15% statewide that had any access to in-person instruction.

“Our job is to provide the very best experience for your kids, and for the vast majority of them we believe that’s an in-person experience,” Hanson said on Jan. 20. “And so I believe deeply that there is a very real and reciprocal relationship between the ways that we’re serving this community and ways that the community works with us.”

DPSD has really valued the relationship with families and the support it has received from them, he added.

“You just can’t have great schools without great communities,” Hanson said. “And I think great communities are the product of great schools. That relationship really is real.”

The superintendent highlighted some of the work being done behind the scenes including maintenance crews updating indoor filtration systems in all buildings, food service staff continuing to feed students during the school week and weekends, and the transportation department ensuring safety with seating charts.

