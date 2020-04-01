Earthquake strikes northeast of Boise

At 5:52 p.m. MDT Tuesday, an estimated 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck approximately 78 miles (126 kilometers) northeast of Boise, Idaho. Reports of the quake came in from around Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Canada and Northeast Washington, including in Deer Park and Colville. Tuesday's Idaho quake was reported as the strongest in the state since the 1983 Borah Peak earthquake, which measured 6.9 on the Richter Scale and reportedly killed two people.