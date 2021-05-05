Election filing season on the horizon

The 2021 election season is fast approaching and candidates will soon be filing to have their names placed on the General Election ballot.

Spokane County Elections is urging people to submit their Declaration of Candidacy by mail or online to maintain a safe environment for everyone.

Only individuals residing within a district in which they are a registered voter may file for a position.

Candidate filing for elected positions that appear on the Nov. 2 ballot will be accepted by mail starting May 3. Online filing will be available 24/7 between 9 a.m. on Monday, May 17, and 4 p.m. on Friday, May 21.

The Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, for those positions that have more than two candidates who have filed for the same race.

Locally, the mayorship is up for election, as are two of the five city council positions. All three positions are 4-year terms.