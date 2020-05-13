EWU: 'Online first, maximum flexibility for Fall 2020'

In a livestream on May 5, Eastern Washington University President Mary Cullinan announced a plan to offer most of its courses online for the fall 2020 term. The university is working to identify and approve classes that must be face-to-face, such as some labs, so students can plan their term schedule.

This announcement came after other universities in the state, including Gonzaga, Whitworth and Washington State, indicated they planned to resume in-person instruction in the fall. If public health restrictions ease, EWU’s plan remains flexible to pivot back to in-person instruction or a hybrid approach. Also, all classes could move online if health concerns escalate. Residence halls will be open with one student per room and dining operations will offer to-go services.

