Exclusive Interview with Santa

Santa sat down with Ashley Wilson of the Deer Park Tribune and shared some of his favorite traditions and even a little advice to help kids stay off the naughty list!

Following are Ashley's questions and Santa's answers from that exclusive interview:

What kind of milk do you think pairs the best with cookies?

Cow’s milk

Do you dip your cookies into the milk or do you eat the cookies first and wash them down with milk?

It depends on the cookie. I like to dip Oreos!

Any cookie preferences?

Chocolate chip.

What would be your ideal post-Christmas vacation?

A long Winter’s nap.

How do you maintain your beard?

I use a beard oil that I purchase from a local maker, and trim and shape it throughout the year.

What do kids ask for the most?

It changes from year to year. Legos are always popular. This year, I think the most asked for was Nerf guns.

What's the most unusual present you've been asked for?

One little girl asked for a baby goat.

Favorite Christmas song?

Winter Wonderland

Favorite Christmas movie?

“A Christmas Story”

Favorite Christmas book?

“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” (A Visit from St. Nick)

How do you stay awake all night on Christmas eve?

The sugar from the cookies.

Do you love all the reindeer equally or do you have a secret favorite?

I like all of them but my favorite is Prancer, because he’s a strong, loyal reindeer.

What's the most difficult part of delivering presents?

Making sure I don’t forget anybody.

What do you want for Christmas?

Snow, and for everyone to experience the magic of Christmas!

How does one get off the naughty list?

By being kind to others.

What is the most challenging part of being Kris Kringle?

Trying to get people to understand that the spirit of Christmas can last all year.

What is the best part of being Santa Claus?

The smiles on the children’s faces.

Anything you would like to say to the kids reading this?

Remember to be good, be kind to others, and get to sleep on Christmas Eve! (And don’t forget to leave me some milk and cookies!)