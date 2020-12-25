Expert decorators share their story

Though this is only the second Christmas the Smiths have celebrated in Deer Park, the family has a rich history of decorating for the holiday seasons.

Donna Smith, 82, remembers her father’s mantra well.

“Celebrate the holidays of your life,” she said. “There’s basically a holiday in every month, at least one… It breaks up the monotony of the routine and gives you something to look forward to.”

After living in Spokane for many years, Donna moved to Deer Park a couple of years ago with her son, Russ, and his wife, Jan, after the couple retired from Boeing in Renton.

The Smiths didn’t decorate as much this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and still getting settled into the new house, however in the past they have put up displays for everything from Christmas to Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween and the patriotic summer holidays of 4th of July, Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“Red, white and blue, that always is a good combination,” Donna said.

Christmas is the most extensive by far, she added, with a nativity scene always featured separate from the rest of the decorations.

“One of the traditions of the family, that began with my parents, was getting a nativity set to a couple in the family when they get married so that they would have it when they have their first Christmas,” she said.