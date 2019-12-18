Fast-starting Lady Rams down Cougars

The Riverside girls basketball team, staked to an early lead, than, in part by three-pointers from Aquinna and Sam Riggles, downed the Chewelah Cougars 39-32 in a non-league encounter yesterday.

The Lady Rams, who improved their overall record to 2-3, built a 23-14 halftime lead and stretched their advantage to 35-19 with 8 minutes to play.

The Cougars staged a late rally but the Lady Rams had enough of a lead to secure the win.

The Lady Rams were paced by the 29 combined points by the Riggles sisters while Alyssa Fitzgerald lead Chewelah with 12 points.