Finding home in Deer Park: Dr. Montano reopens dental office on Crawford

It has been four months since Dr. Sandy Fletcher Montano opened Deer Park Dental at 118 E. Crawford, the longstanding former location of Christoffersen Dental.

Montano worked with Dr. Clark D. Christoffersen for about two months before the latter retired last September due to health issues. After almost 10 months of no business, the office was reopened under the new name.

“Business-wise, I was advised not to do so [by a lending bank] but I love to serve people,” Montano said.

Last February, he moved to Deer Park and instantly felt a bond to the community and its history.

“I’m very excited to be in the area,” he said. “My heart’s right here, this area here.”

One of the reasons for the quick connection was the history of the dental office, which was run by Christofferson and his father for 30 to 40 years, according to Montano.

“He could have sold the office and the patients to other doctors down the street,” Montano said. “But he decided when I transitioned into being the owner of the practice, he wanted to make sure his patients were not abandoned. He wanted to make sure we still provide the best attention.”

