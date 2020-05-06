Firefighters respond to early-morning blaze on E. Crawford

At 5:10 this morning, crews from Spokane County Fire District #4 responded to a structure fire on the corner of Colville St. and E. Crawford Ave.

The house, which is currently unoccupied, suffered "significant losses" inside the structure. A cause is unknown at this time; officials are expected to remain on site today investigating.

According to a press release from SCFD #4, three engines and two duty officers responded; upon arrival, the officer from Deer Park Engine 41 noticed smoke from all eaves and flames coming from the back of the house. One firefighter sustained a minor injury and has been released from Deaconess North.

The structure fire call came almost simultaneous to a call about a brush fire on "H" Street. Read the full press release on both fires below.