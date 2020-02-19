Five North celebrates love for a good cause

For the entire month of February, Five North Coffee + Gifts in Deer Park is decorating its walls with love.

When a customer purchases a beverage from Five North this month they can pay an extra $2 for a Valentine gram, which in this case means writing another person’s name on a heart and placing it on the “wall of love.” The recipient can redeem the heart for a beverage, then the $2 gets donated to FailSafe for Life, a Spokane-based suicide prevention organization.

According to co-owner Somer Acton, the shop has already surpassed its February goal of $1,000 raised as of Feb. 17.

“It’s just bringing community together which is kind of the whole point," Acton said. "And it’s for a good cause. People always ask us how it is affordable pretty much giving away free coffee. But it’s for a good cause. The bottom line is we’re going to donate and get our community involved… Suicide awareness is super important.”