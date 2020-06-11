Five North Coffee + Gifts hosts grand reopening

Five North Coffee + Gifts in Deer Park reopened its in-store service last Friday after closing for over two months due to COVID-19.

Owner Somer Acton said it felt like a restart, since the business was so new before the shutdown. After officially opening on November 24 of last year, Five North temporarily closed its doors in late March.

Since then, half of the seating has been taken out to accommodate health guidelines in Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan and the back of the retail shop has been restocked with different items.

"We got to reopen with maybe more of what we wish we would’ve opened with the first time,” Acton said. “So it wasn’t all negative. But now I don’t want to ever close again.”

Read the full article in the June 10 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.