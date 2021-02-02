Five North Coffee + Gifts re-opens in Deer Park

After taking an extended holiday break during the month of January, Five North Coffee + Gifts re-opened its doors to customers on Monday.

“We took the month off just so we can refocus and be successful for the next 11 months,” said owner Somer Acton. “We have a really awesome business plan ahead of us, and our growth is going to be great.”

Until the menu can be expanded further, the store keeps adding to its retail options. Community suggestions have led to more natural and eco-friendly products, especially with the children’s items.

All of the indoor dining tables were removed, and won’t be back until at least June.

Read the full story in the Feb. 3, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.