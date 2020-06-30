Floating Crowbar returns to Mix Park for July 4th

Irish band, Floating Crowbar, will make its third appearance at the Deer Park Summer Concert Series this weekend after playing at Earl D. Mix Park in 2017 and 2018.

“We’re as excited as can be,” Rick Rubin, the band’s guitar player and vocalist said. “Just looking forward to sharing our music with Deer Park residents and hoping to have a good turnout and we’ll all have a good time.”

Other band members include Morgan Anderson (fiddle), Don Thomsen (banjo, mandolin, whistles, flute, vocals) and James Hunter (bodhran drum, flute, whistles, uilleann pipes, vocals). The four have been playing together for about 10 years.

To read more about the Floating Crowbar's origin story, pick up a July 1 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.

