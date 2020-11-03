Former Riverside standout, Tyler Axtell, takes over boys basketball program

Riverside High School has hired Tyler Axtell to be its new head boys basketball coach.

Axtell, 24, is a 2015 Riverside graduate who was an all-league selection all four years at RHS and was named the Most Valuable Player of the Northeast A League as a senior. He helped catapult the Rams to the state tournament in 2014 — their last appearance as a team — and still holds records for points and assists in school history.

Dr. Ken Russell, superintendent of Riverside School District, made the hiring announcement at the district’s Oct. 22 board meeting.

“We lost a good one in Steve Bryant, however I feel so excited about the person we got to replace him,” Russell said. “He’s a guy that definitely is going to help us go to the next level.”

Bryant was the head coach for two seasons. In that time, the varsity team was 11-30 overall and 2-22 in NEA league play.

The hiring process was pretty smooth and quick, Axtell said in a phone interview with the Tribune.

“I heard about the opening maybe two months ago when the head coach before me resigned,” he said. “I always wanted to come back to the community — I grew up in Riverside… I thought it would be a really fun position [and] would be really rewarding for me to try and become the head basketball coach.”

After submitting an application, the former Rams point guard got a call a few weeks later for an interview. Soon he was receiving an offer for the position.

“I love the people, I love the school,” Axtell said. “There's a lot of really good things going on in the Riverside community right now. And I just wanted to be a part of it. So I decided it was time for me to come back.”

