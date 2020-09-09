Gesa sponsors Second Harvest's Hunger Action Month campaign

Gesa Credit Union is continuing its tradition of helping feed our region’s hungry by sponsoring Second Harvest’s Hunger Action Month® (HAM) campaign this September, including Hunger Action Day, Sept. 10. Gesa is matching every dollar donated up to $20,000, with the money focused on continuing to get food where it’s needed most throughout Second Harvest’s service area.

“Gesa’s generosity is especially welcome this year, as so many folks are impacted by the coronavirus,” said Jason Clark, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “Our friends at Gesa truly represent the early-day credit union motto of ‘people helping people.’”

“Gesa was built on the foundation of supporting members and the communities we serve. We’re proud to sponsor Hunger Action Month in partnership with Second Harvest,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “Second Harvest is a vital resource to those impacted by food insecurity, especially during these times of great need. We are extremely grateful for the service they provide to our communities.”

Gesa’s gift will invite people to take action to end hunger, provide meals for thousands of kids, families and seniors throughout Eastern Washington and North Idaho, and will be leveraged as a challenge to Second Harvest’s network of supporters generating more impact for those facing hunger.

“Gesa has deep roots in the communities it serves and a culture of giving to many programs, and we’re fortunate and appreciative to be one of the credit union’s beneficiaries,” Clark said.

Over the past decade, Gesa has contributed more than $125,000 to help Second Harvest provide meals for those facing hunger in the region.

“That’s a strong demonstration of Gesa’s long-term commitment," Clark said.

Go to 2-harvest.org/HAM for information on how to donate toward Gesa’s $20,000 matching gift and for other ways to get involved in Second Harvest’s volunteer activities during Hunger Action Month.

HAM is the Feeding America network’s nationwide campaign during September designed to mobilize the public on the issue of hunger. The campaign brings attention to the reality of food insecurity in the United States and promotes ways for individuals to get involved in the movement to help end hunger. Hunger Action Day® (HAD), which is the second Thursday in September (Sept. 10, 2020), is a day where efforts across the country are focused for greater impact. Second Harvest is a member of Feeding America.

“We can end hunger one helping at a time,” is this year’s HAM theme. As noted by Feeding America, “With every action, we get one step closer to making hunger a thing of the past. ”

About Gesa Credit Union

Gesa Credit Union is Washington State’s second largest credit union with over $4.0 billion in assets and over 258,000 members. Gesa is a full service financial institution that offers a complete array of consumer, mortgage and business products and services. Headquartered in Richland, Washington, Gesa operates 18 branches in the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, West Richland, Walla Walla, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Yakima, and Spokane communities. Gesa also does business as Inspirus Credit Union, a Division of Gesa Credit Union, headquartered in Tukwila, Washington. Gesa also supports 12 student-operated high school branches. Gesa’s commitment to local communities includes support for Junior Achievement, the American Red Cross, annual youth scholarships, and free financial seminars open to members and the general public. For more information visit www.gesa.com.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest was founded in 1971 as a central warehouse for a handful of emergency food pantries in Spokane. Today, hunger solution centers in Spokane and the Tri-Cities supply donated food to 250 partner food banks, meal sites and other programs—including its own Mobile Market free food distributions—to feed more than 55,000 hungry people each week in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Food pantries Second Harvest supplies have reported 30 to 50% increased demand related to the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis. For more on Second Harvest’s COVID-19 pandemic emergency response, visit 2-harvest.org/covid19.