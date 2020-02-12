Getting to know: Brad Wainwright

Brad Wainwright—the recently appointed supervisor of maintenance services for the city of Deer Park—and his family have been ingrained in the community for generations. Wainwright's grandpa and uncle both worked for the city in the past, and his parents still live in the house he grew up in just one block from the maintenance department shop.

"I graduated from Deer Park High School; so did my mom and my grandparents," Wainwright said. "I never even thought to leave."

Wainwright was appointed the interim maintenance supervisor on Nov. 1, 2019 when the previous supervisor, Brian Ramsden, was set to retire. Ramsden still had a couple months of vacation time and didn't officially call it quits until the new year.

At the Feb. 5 city council meeting, the board voted to lift the interim tag from Wainwright's title.

