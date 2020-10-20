Gov. Inslee extends eviction moratorium and ratepayer assistance

Gov. Jay Inslee last week announced the extensions of the eviction moratorium and public utility proclamations as COVID-19 continues to impact the finances of Washingtonians statewide.

Both proclamations were extended to December 31.

Moratorium on Evictions

This extension makes modifications to the prior moratorium, including:

- Clarifying that tenant behavior which is imminently hazardous to the physical safety of other persons on the premises is included among the existing permissible reasons for seeking to evict a tenant.

- Authorizing landlords and property owners to send advance notices of future rent increases in limited circumstances, as long as the notice clearly provides that the rent increase will not go into effect until after the moratorium expires.

- Establishing clearer guidance on permissible communications between landlords and tenants.

- Requiring that any 60-day notice to vacate if an owner intends to occupy or sell the premises must be in the form of an affidavit signed under penalty of perjury.

- The moratorium also directs the governor’s staff to continue working with stakeholders over the next 30 days to consider additional amendments to the moratorium to ensure that the moratorium’s protections for non-payment of rent apply narrowly to those persons whose ability to pay has been directly or indirectly materially impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

Ratepayer Assistance

This proclamation prohibits energy, water and landline telephone companies from:

- Disconnecting any residential customers from energy, landline telephone or water service due to nonpayment on an active account, except at the request of the customer.

- Refusing to reconnect any residential customer who has been disconnected due to nonpayment.

- Charging fees for late payment or reconnection of energy, landline telephone or water service.

- Disconnecting service to any residential customer who has contacted the utility to request assistance from the utility’s COVID-19 Customer Support Program.

This proclamation does not relieve customers from the obligation to pay for utility services. Customers and utilities are expected to continue to communicate in good faith with one another, and to work together, on the timing and terms of payment and repayment solutions.