Gov. Inslee to partially re-open outdoor recreation May 5

In a press conference on April 27, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a partial reopening of outdoor recreation beginning on May 5. This decision, which Inslee said was data-driven, includes day-use of state parks and state lands (including golf), and fish and wildlife areas.

The proclamation came after protests against fishing lockdowns broke out in Spokane, Seattle and Wenatchee, among other places last week. Around 50 people gathered at a rainy Franklin Park in Spokane on April 24 to an event hosted by “Let us Fish,” a group of angler and outdoor enthusiasts.

