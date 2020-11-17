Gov. Inslee rolls back restrictions on state for four weeks

With the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the rise again in the state and country, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a series of statewide restrictions on Sunday that will remain in effect until Dec. 14.

“We’re facing a third wave that is trending to be more dangerous than any we have seen before,” he said during a media availability. “Inaction here is not an option. We have to take bold, decisive action and we are doing that today.”

On Saturday, a record 2,286 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, while average daily cases have doubled in the last two weeks.

“We are today in a more dangerous position than we were in March when our first stay-at-home order was issued,” Inslee said. “Due to the combination of the extent of this virus — which is now throughout the state and the nation — and because of the situation we are heading into [with] the winter months.”

If left unchecked, he added, the virus will result in overburdened hospitals, prolonged economic devastation and an untold number of deaths. It will also prevent “people from receiving routine but necessary medical treatment because of the stresses our hospitals will be under.”

The governor said Washington was “largely successful relative to other states” in the spring because it acted early and had the benefit of heading into the warmer summer months, when more events are held outdoors. He referred to the indoors as the virus’s “home arena.”

“The time has come to reinstate some of the restrictions on activities statewide to preserve our wellbeing and to save lives,” Inslee said. “Now, the choices we are announcing today are not easy ones, I can tell you that. But I do believe they are the right choices given the threat that we face.”

Most of the restrictions went into effect late Monday evening, while the restaurant modifications take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. Exempt from the new restrictions are all K-12/higher education, health care and childcare, which will continue following current guidance.

According to the guidance page for the proclamation, found on Gov. Inslee’s website, “From midnight on Monday, November 16 through Monday, December 14, all counties in Washington rollback to the restrictions outlined below.”

Restrictions