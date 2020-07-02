Gov. Inslee visits, warns of 'dire situation' in Spokane County

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made a stop in the city of Spokane last week to discuss the condition of the COVID-19 pandemic with members of the medical community, government officials and business owners.

After doing so, he held a press conference with gathered reporters.

“Spokane is right on the verge of a very dire situation because of this pandemic,” Inslee said. “What we’re seeing is a relatively dramatic increase of the virus in Spokane County.”

