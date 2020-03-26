Gov. Inslee: Washington needs additional federal help for COVID-19

In a live press conference Thursday, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee said that Washington state has conducted over 31,000 COVID-19 tests, however additional federal help is required.

The governor said he spoke with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Thursday morning to discuss the state's need for an increase in critical medical supplies. Inslee said although he appreciates the federal government for providing significant amounts of personal protective equipment, there is long term concern for the unmet needs for test kits and other supplies.

This update came three days after Inslee issued a temporary state-wide "stay-at-home" order on Monday, instructing Washingtonians to hunker down at home unless venturing out for crucial activities. The order—which officially went into effect Monday evening and will last at least through April 6—also includes a closure of "non-essential" businesses until at least April 8.