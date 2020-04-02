Gov. Jay Inslee extends Washington stay-at-home order through May 4

Washington Governor Jay Inslee extended the statewide stay-at-home order through May 4 at a live press conference this evening.

The original proclamation was due to expire on April 8 after being announced on March 23.

Within Washington State, there have been a total of 6590 cases of COVID-19 and 259 deaths at this time, according to Northeast Tri County Health District. At the press conference, Inslee said the decision is not only justified but morally necessary after recent statistics in the state.

The governor is confident in the steps that have been taken but also acknowledged that we have not yet seen the full weight of the virus and there is a chance the order is extended. Modeling now predicts that there will be over 1,000 deaths in Washington state and there will be more if efforts don’t continue, Inslee said.