Grad speech: RSD Superintendent Ken Russell

Dr. Ken Russell, superintendent for Riverside School District, gave the following speech at graduation on Saturday:

“I was asking myself a little bit earlier today, why do I enjoy and love Team Riverside so much? And the answer is simple: It’s the people.

Here are just a few examples. Sheila Messick: Teacher of the Year and salt of the earth. What an amazing teacher and an even be er human being. Thomas Baldwin and Lizzy Shaw: what can I say? In addition to being talented and brilliant, they are super humble and kind. Watch out Notre Dame and the University of Nevada Reno, pay close attention because they’re coming.

Bob Carroll: vice president of the board of directors and a true mentor and friend.

And finally Principal Hull and Assistant Principal Kristy Misiaszek: I don’t know if you truly understand how much effort and energy went into this unique and special graduation ceremony. You have been the right leaders for our graduates and students during this difficult time and I thank you for your efforts.

And finally to you, the class of 2020: I have a lot of love in my heart for you. And I feel like I have an extra strong bond with you seniors, mainly because we started together. Four years ago, I entered as our new superintendent and you entered as high school freshmen. And I really want you to think about how far we’ve come. Team Riverside is not just a slogan, it is a culture, a movement. Ram Nation is not just a slogan, it is a culture, it is a movement. Your leadership, work ethic, character and positive attitudes have helped us transform an entire school district and community. I promise you that we will continue to build on the legacy that you have left.

I am proud to have been your superintendent and I wish each and every one of you the best in your life journey. Just don’t forget about us little people.”