Grange in Springdale puts on annual event with modifications

The Camas Valley Grange in Springdale has hosted a haunted house each of the last 32 years for the local area to enjoy.

Like most things during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this Halloween’s version is slightly altered.

For one, the grange is unable to hold its “kiddie carnival,” which is for the younger crowd and usually accompanies the haunted house. This is the first year since its origin in 1984 that the carnival has been cancelled.

Another change is offering the attraction a week earlier than normal.

The haunted house launched last weekend and will be open from 6-9:30 p.m. on October 23, 24, 30 and 31 for $5 per ticket. There were 59 people that went through last Friday, with 70 participants the following evening.

“Last night was one of the best opening nights we’ve had,” said one of the organizers, Lori Newell, on Saturday. “There’s been a lot of support—people are looking for places to go. We’re trying to keep it as safe and stick with all the regulations as possible.”

The Grange has health and safety precautions in place—including mandatory mask wearing, temperature checks and frequent wipedowns of surfaces. Only small groups are allowed in at once and hand sanitizer is also available.

