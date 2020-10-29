Gray wolves federally delisted from Endangered Species Act, WDFW maintains endangered status statewide

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that it will be delisting gray wolves from the federal Endangered Species Act, referring responsibility to state and tribal agencies.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will maintain the endangered status throughout the state. Wolves have not been a part of the ESA in the eastern third of the state since 2013 and today's federal delisting only would apply to the western two-thirds.

"The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will continue to work closely with partners, stakeholders, and communities, just as we have over the past decade," a release from the WDFW read. "On the recovery, conservation, and management of wolves in Washington, with a focus on achieving the state’s recovery objectives and reducing conflict between wolves and livestock."

WDFW release can be read here.

USDFW release is here.