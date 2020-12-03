GreenHouse food bank puts on annual turkey drive

Last Tuesday, the GreenHouse Community Center in Deer Park served over 200 area families during the annual Tom’s Turkey Drive. This is the 21st year that the event, which was started by Tom Sherry of KREM, has been held in the Spokane area.

Meals were distributed in a drive-thru fashion this year, with time slots dedicated to zip code.

Designed to feed a family of four, the meal’s fresh ingredients included raw turkey, potatoes, apples, milk, margarine, stuffing mix and dinner rolls — while the canned goods included olives, cranberry sauce, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, sweet potatoes and turkey gravy.

Melanie Allen, director of the GreenHouse Community Center, said the drive-thru worked really well and may become the norm going forward.

Read the full story in the December 2 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.