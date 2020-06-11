Hair salons and barber shops reopen in Deer Park

Barber shops and hair salons were permitted to reopen in Deer Park on May 22, when Spokane County was approved to proceed to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan in response to COVID-19.

To resume business, there are several guidelines that must be followed, including:

Client occupancy should be kept at 50% or lower.

Personal protective equipment is to be provided to employees and is to be used when appropriate or required for the activity being performed.

Posters should be displayed with CDC, DOH or OSHA safety information and requirements; these can be found on the governor’s website.

All employee and customer smocks must be laundered after each cut.

While shampooing, clients’ faces must be covered with a towel to protect their mouth, nose and eyes.

Chad Payne, owner of Morty’s Barbershop at 1 E. 1st St., said the local community has been fantastic since reopening. “The first week was fairly busy,” Payne said on June 5. “And then the beginning of this week was very busy; it seems to have sort of picked up a normal amount of business the latter half of this week.”

In addition to following the set guidelines, Morty’s has removed “high-touch items,” such as display magazines or anything that can be handled by customers.

