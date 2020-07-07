Heroes Homestead assists vets through the fog of PTSD

It has been more than five years since Andrew Holstine—a Marine Corps veteran—had a life-altering breakdown.

While raising three children in California, he lost his insurance business and his wife, Danielle, was laid off when her employer downsized.

“We lost our livelihood during that time,” he said. “We sold our house in [Los Angeles], sold everything that we owned and ended up in a travel trailer, just trying to figure out where home would be.”

On April 8, 2000, Holstine—a machine gunner in the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines—was part of a two-aircraft exercise in Arizona. During descent, the engine in the other aircraft stalled, causing the MV22 Tilt-Rotor Osprey to rotate upside down and crash, killing all 19 Marines on board.

Around the time of the breakdown five years ago, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recognized his claim and diagnosed Holstine with debilitating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, officially retiring him from service.

Danielle had tried finding resources for her husband, but there were very few, he said.

