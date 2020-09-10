Hidden Stars: Backyard Market in Elk

Although Backyard Market didn’t officially open until April, seeds of inspiration for the produce store have been planted for many years.

Bill and Kathryn Kemp have owned and operated the Picture Peddler in Elk since 2003. The property has two buildings on the main section, with a house in the back.

In 2013, the residence was bought by Travis Lyman; a few years later, Bill Kemp tried vegetables from Lyman’s small garden. Noticing the difference in taste from grocery store produce and recognizing the community’s need for fresh food options, a small farm was started in 2019. The business began preliminarily as the “Produce Peddler,” before opening under the new name four months ago.

During the summer months, the market distributed food to Share Farm, a Spokane-based delivery company that has received a USDA Farms to Family grant. Each week, local farms and distributors contribute staple food items to provide a substantial bundle to those in need.

