Holiday spirit shines in second annual Festival of Lights

Several hundred people assembled at City Hall on Saturday night to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting in Deer Park, the first major community gathering in months.

Before the ceremony, over 20 motor vehicles — and even more bicycles — paraded down Main St. and up Crawford Ave. decked out in Christmas lights and playing music. This was the second annual Festival of Lights parade, which was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and began at the old bowling alley parking lot.

The procession was led by a trailer that included this year’s Deer Park royalty as well as members of the Chamber of Commerce board of directors. The trailer had a Christmas-themed inflatable, along with the 2001 Lexus that was raffled off during the tree lighting.

