Home destroyed by early morning fire

Spokane County Fire District No. 4 and Spokane County Fire District 9 firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at the 3300 block of West Eagle’s Nest Lane this morning. The first arriving engine at 5:22 a.m. found a fully involved house fire and immediately began to put out the flames. There were no occupants inside the home at the time of the fire.

Three more engines and four water tenders arrived to assist. In all, 20 firefighters worked on the fire.

The home was a complete loss. No injuries have been reported, and the cause is under investigation.