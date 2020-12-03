Hospitality 'hanging by a thread'

The four-week shutdown on indoor service at restaurants and bars is expected to cost the hospitality industry roughly $800 million, which prompted Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, and other legislators to participate in an online news conference last week.

The media event organized Nov. 23 by Anthony Anton, chief executive of the Washington Hospitality Association, urged lawmakers from both parties to begin figuring out ways to support not only restaurants and pubs, but hotels and other affected businesses. Anton wants legislators to have an action plan ready to launch when they next meet.

“The hospitality industry has been hanging by a thread,” said Anton. “This has been a tough, tough year for our main streets and our industry, and we need relief.”

He said before the latest shutdown, the association estimated that 35% of the state’s hospitality businesses would close permanently — and the second shutdown that began Nov. 16 and extends through Dec. 14 is going to make that situation much worse.

Months ago, Short and other GOP leaders began calling for a special session to address the state’s economic crisis and set boundaries around the extent of Inslee’s emergency powers. However, Democrats have a strong majority in both chambers so that call has gone unanswered.

Inslee has repeatedly said that he does not believe a special session is needed before the start of the regular 105 day session on Jan. 11.

With the second shutdown of the economy, Short said it has become imperative that lawmakers work across the aisle to find solutions that help struggling businesses.

She and others believe that relief for the industry could include reducing or suspending business and occupation taxes and the costs of unemployment insurance, as well as raising the cap on how long people can accrue unemployment benefits.

