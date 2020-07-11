Idle Poets to make Summer Concert Series debut

Portland-based group, Idle Poets, will make its Deer Park Summer Concert Series debut on Saturday at Mix Park.

Band members include Craig Marquardo (vocals; began his career as a pop singer, working with stars like Sting, Peter Gabriel and Bono), Dave Fleschner (piano; has played with BB King, Steve Miller and the Pointer Sisters, toured with Curtis Salgado and played with the Portland Symphony Orchestra), Lance Vallis (guitar; went to Berklee College of Music), Richard Armida (bass; has worked with The Temptations, The O-Jays, The Spinners, The Grass Roots and Johnny Mathis on stage) and Tom Andes (drums; has been in the music scene his entire life, playing for all varieties of bands.)

Read the full story about the band's origin story in the July 8, 2020 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.