It's Party Time for Local Vets!

After taking a pandemic influenced break last year, the Greater Veterans of Spokane Christmas Party is making an enthusiastic return in 2021! This year, they are hosting it at Master’s Brewhouse. “The folks at Master’s are friends and have always been supportive so I really wanted to pay it forward and support a great local business.” says Nick Richardson, founder of Greater Veterans and U.S. Army veteran.

For those unfamiliar, Greater Veterans is Eastern Washington’s first non-profit for Veterans. Founded in 2015, Greater Veterans has been providing help, support, and awareness for veterans. Big future goals include an EVAC, a.k.a. Every Veterans Assistance Center. The center will have a variety of resources for vets and their families; like dog training and helping vets get matched up with canine companions. One of the main ways that Richardson brings attention to the organization is by setting up concerts, oftentimes featuring veteran performers. He worked with the city of Deer Park for the summer concert series in the park and the FarmJam Festival in Colville. This emphasis on music is very intentional. “Music is such a common ground.” explains Richardson. “Civilians, veterans, doesn’t matter…there’s something about standing there and listening to music together that connects people. One minute you’re listening to a song and the next you’re striking up a conversation and finding out how much you have in common regardless of your background.”

Live music will be a big feature of the Christmas party at Master’s Brewhouse on Saturday. Performers include Ryan Helm, a retired Marine, and Amelia Presley, a coast guard veteran and distant relative to Elvis. As the music plays, guests can order food and drinks from Master’s Brewhouse, get their pictures taken with Santa, check out the merchandise table, and enter the 50/50 raffle. “It’ll be a fun night! We hope to see you there!” Richardson says.

Read more in the December 15, 2021 issues of the Deer Park Tribune.