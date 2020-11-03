Kiwanis Club cancels Winterfest 2021

With less than three months until it was scheduled to occur, the 37th annual Winterfest has been canceled.

On Oct. 16, the Deer Park Kiwanis Club posted on Facebook that it would be unable to host the event in late January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stacey Lewis, head Winterfest organizer, told the Tribune that another major factor was the unavailability of the primary location.

“We typically use the high school and that’s not available,” she said. “With what’s been going on, it didn’t seem like it would be a foreseeable event to have and was not a reasonable use of our time trying to plan an event that would end up being canceled.”

Also, some of the festival’s components, especially the vendor sales, are unappealing to have outdoors.

