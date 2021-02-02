Legislature pushes to fold WA health districts into regions

Northeast Tri County Health District officials are concerned about a legislative push to fold all health districts into regions that are under state control instead of having these agencies staffed and funded at the local level.

“Public health is best delivered closest to the communities it serves,” said Matt Schanz, executive director of Tri County Health, which encompasses Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties.

He said the model for health districts has been in place since the 1800s and has worked well, so there is no reason to change things up.

He and Dr. Sam Artzis, health officer for Tri County Health, have been consulting with Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, and said they were also set to contact Reps. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, and Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, to register opposition.

“We are very much not in favor of this,” said Artzis. “We need to make decisions at a local level because our problems here are not Spokane’s problems.”

He was referring to the tri-county area being lumped in with Spokane County for Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan to reopen the economy. Because Spokane is the second largest city in Washington, its COVID-19 case count is much higher, which delays the possibility of more rural counties moving into Phase 2 of Inslee’s plan, allowing more business activity.

Artzis and Schanz said citizens concerned about the proposed change should also contact the Legislature.

Maycumber is seated on the Healthcare Committee that is considering House Bills 1110 and 1152 to turn all health districts into regional hubs under control of the state Department of Health. She believes that Inslee’s division of the state into regions for enactment of his COVID-19 recovery plan could be an experiment to see how that model works.

Maycumber contends that a centralized approach will create a bureaucratic system that is less responsible to the people and subject to political manipulation.

“We do not want to give our rights away,” she said.

She and Short join Schanz and Artzis in urging people to fight these bills and their companion, Senate Bill 5173, from moving forward.

Maycumber said community members who are concerned should talk to friends and neighbors about the issue and urge their activism.

To register remarks during a virtual legislative session, she said people can access www.leg.wa.gov and then click on the tab “Let your voice be heard.” From there, they can follow the “Comment on a bill” link and type in the number.

If someone wants to testify during a hearing on the bill, they can click on “Participate in committee hearings.”

Read the full story in the Feb. 3, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.