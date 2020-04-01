Letter from Mayor Verzal

The following was written by Tim Verzal, mayor of Deer Park, and sent to the Tribune on March 27, 2020.

Dear Citizens of the City of Deer Park:

Over the past few weeks the World, our Country, our State, and our Community have all been impacted by the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic. Many of the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak are different for each of us, but all of us are at least somewhat similarly impacted by this tragic and unusual situation.

Locally, on March 17, I signed Deer Park Emergency Proclamation 2020-01 and we anticipate, on April 1, the City Council will approve Resolution 2020-05 ratifying this Proclamation. This makes it so the City can continue to function without having to follow all the usual red tape and complicated government imposed procedures.

Here in our City we are committed to operating in compliance with Federal and State laws including specifically Governor Proclamations 20-25, commonly known as the Stay Home, Stay Healthy Proclamation and 20-28 the Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act Proclamation. These specific Proclamations impact all of us in our local community. The Stay Home, Stay Healthy Proclamation means, except for those exempt from the requirement (the “essential” businesses), we should all stay at home to stay healthy unless we must leave home to obtain groceries, prescription medications, seek medical treatment, care for family members or pets, or to engage in outdoor physical exercise activities while observing proper social distancing (walking, hiking, running, or biking). When we do leave our homes and venture out into the community, we should all be respectful of the recommended six-foot social distance practice. Many stores have accommodated this recommendation by temporarily marking six-foot spacing on the floors of their businesses so that we can easily observe this reasonable recommendation.

Much has been made of the non-essential versus essential businesses determination. If you are concerned whether your business meets the criteria to be considered an essential business, please refer to the March 23, 2020 outline available online through the Governor’s Office or search online at www.doh.wa.gov/Coronavirus/workplace. The City Council, City staff and I all want you to make the right decision when it comes to whether you stay at home or continue to work at your normal place of business. If possible, working at home is a reasonable alternative and is not prohibited by Proclamation 20-25.

Proclamation 20-28 relaxes some regulations typically in place concerning responding to Public Records Act requests, but probably more important to City operations are the changes to the Open Public Meeting Act. The changes to the Open Public Meetings Act prohibit the City Council from conducting “in-person” meetings. In Deer Park, we pride ourselves on involving the community in our council meetings and typically experience greater public attendance at our meetings than most similar sized cities in our state. At least through April 23, our council meetings will not be the same. They will be conducted through telephone conference call and citizens are invited to listen in. If any member of our community ever has questions or concerns regarding what is going on at City Hall, you are welcome to check our City website at www.cityofdeerpark.wa.com or call me or a member of our team at City Hall at (509) 276-8801.

The City Council, City staff and I are all committed to helping our community get through this difficult time. I am hopeful and confident that we will survive this pandemic and continue to thrive and prosper as the wonderful community we have created and will continue to enjoy.

The President optimistically pointed to Easter as a milestone for the lessening of this pandemic. We all wish this could come true. I am hopeful we will all be back to our work and social activities soon and be able to safely gather together to celebrate our traditional Settlers Days in late July.

This is a difficult time for everyone in our community. Please continue to be patient and respectful. Our community will get through this.

Stay safe and stay healthy.

Sincerely,

Tim Verzal, Mayor