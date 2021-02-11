Levi Hogan ready to take the reins of Stags Football

For the first time since 2004, fans of Deer Park High School Football will see a new face leading the Stags from the sideline.

Levi Hogan, who was one of the team’s assistant coaches the last two seasons, has taken over as head coach. Keith Stamps is now the school’s athletic director, while former AD Chris Snyder became the new assistant principal when Bob Krasin retired in 2020.

After graduating from Jenkins High School in Chewelah in 2004, Hogan worked at a couple of other schools before returning to JHS in 2014 to coach and teach for four years. He was the head football coach for two seasons.

Even while working in Chewelah, he has lived in Deer Park most of that time.

“The transition to work here has been awesome,” said Hogan, who is a science teacher at DPHS. “From the teaching staff to the coaching staff, to working with Coach Stamps. And it’s great to cut the commute down to about two minutes away, versus an hour or two on the road every day.”

Although it has been a unique challenge transitioning to head coach during the pandemic, one of the benefits is the new athletic director understands the challenges of football.

“Having Coach Stamps on our side is a big resource to go bounce ideas off of, or just ask about different scenarios,” Hogan said. “A lot of it’s new for him and a lot of it’s new for me, but I think working together, we’re putting Deer Park in a pretty good position.”

The Stags are returning 11 all-league selections from a team that went 10-1 and advanced to the state semifinals for the second time in four years.

All of those returners have been chomping at the bit to get on the field, however it has been difficult with schedule changes.

“Just across the board, I think it’s a good senior group,” Hogan said. “In terms of the youngsters, there’s still some question marks there. I don’t know how many months since they’d even played a game. So there’s some openings and some opportunity and we have some young kids coming from the JV that have been putting in a lot of work. But there’s some good young kids coming up to fill the shoes from some of the kids that graduated.”

Traditional fall sports seasons — volleyball, girl’s soccer and cross country — will begin on March 1, while football will start on Feb. 22. Regardless of the region’s phase, practices will commence. Cross country, being a low-risk sport, would be able to compete against other schools in Phase 1, while the other three require Phase 2.

