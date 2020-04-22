Local bike shop keeps turning the wrenches amid pandemic

Bicycles by Deron—a Deer Park-based bike repair and retail shop—remains open during Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide stay-at-home order as an essential transportation and logistics business.

Owner Deron Schroeder said it’s been difficult to determine the impact of the mandate, which is due to expire on May 4, because warmer weather is naturally attracting more people to get outside.

“I can’t really say that we noticed a huge difference,” Schroeder told the Tribune on April 8. “I don’t know if it’s the area or what the deal is, but spring is our time to shine. Everybody wants to get their bikes out and one thing they can do per the governor’s instructions is go for a bike ride.”

BBD specializes in bike repair and is an authorized dealer for Kona, Diamondback, Raleigh, Redline, Bell, Giro, Blackburn and C-Preme. The business has recently added disc golf equipment to accommodate those wanting to use the Sports Complex course by Deer Park High School.

