Local businesses to receive COVID grants
By:
Michael Brock
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
DEER PARK, WA
Utilizing emergency funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury, over thirty businesses in Deer Park will soon receive stabilization grants totaling nearly $200,000.
Within the city limits, 35 establishments applied and qualified for grants — everyone that applied was approved for at least some funding.
“Not necessarily everything they requested,” said Deby Cragun, city clerk and treasurer. “There was quite a bit that came in — far (exceeding) what the city had available.”
