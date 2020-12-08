Local businesses to receive COVID grants

Utilizing emergency funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury, over thirty businesses in Deer Park will soon receive stabilization grants totaling nearly $200,000.

Within the city limits, 35 establishments applied and qualified for grants — everyone that applied was approved for at least some funding.

“Not necessarily everything they requested,” said Deby Cragun, city clerk and treasurer. “There was quite a bit that came in — far (exceeding) what the city had available.”

Read the full story in the December 9 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.