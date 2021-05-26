Local candidates file for upcoming election

By: 
Michael Brock
Reporter
reporter@dptribune.com
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
DEER PARK, WA

Last Friday marked the filing deadline for elected positions that will appear on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot.

The Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 for positions that have more than two candidates, with options being whittled down to a pair for the General Election in November.

All of the following positions are for four years, except for Riverside School District’s Director No. 3, which is a 2-year unexpired term, because Joslyn James assumed the position in the middle of the term.

City of Deer Park — Mayor

  • Tim Verzal (incumbent)
  • Hazel McGillivray
  • Hargis Adams

City of Deer Park Council Position No. 1

  • Mary J Babb (incumbent)
  • Henry Lever
  • Jason Upchurch
  • Billy Costello

City of Deer Park Council Position No. 3

  • Richard Schut (incumbent)
  • Heather Newsom
  • Mike Achurra

Deer Park School District Director District No. 2

  • Rebecca Fouts (incumbent)

Deer Park School District Director District No. 3

  • Lindsay Lofstrom (incumbent)

Riverside School District Director District No. 1

  • Gary Vanderholm (incumbent)

Riverside School District Director District No. 3

  • Joslyn James (incumbent)

