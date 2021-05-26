Local candidates file for upcoming election

Last Friday marked the filing deadline for elected positions that will appear on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot.

The Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 for positions that have more than two candidates, with options being whittled down to a pair for the General Election in November.

All of the following positions are for four years, except for Riverside School District’s Director No. 3, which is a 2-year unexpired term, because Joslyn James assumed the position in the middle of the term.

City of Deer Park — Mayor

Tim Verzal (incumbent)

Hazel McGillivray

Hargis Adams

City of Deer Park Council Position No. 1

Mary J Babb (incumbent)

Henry Lever

Jason Upchurch

Billy Costello

City of Deer Park Council Position No. 3

Richard Schut (incumbent)

Heather Newsom

Mike Achurra

Deer Park School District Director District No. 2

Rebecca Fouts (incumbent)

Deer Park School District Director District No. 3

Lindsay Lofstrom (incumbent)

Riverside School District Director District No. 1

Gary Vanderholm (incumbent)

Riverside School District Director District No. 3