Local candidates file for upcoming election
By:
Michael Brock
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
DEER PARK, WA
Last Friday marked the filing deadline for elected positions that will appear on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot.
The Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 for positions that have more than two candidates, with options being whittled down to a pair for the General Election in November.
All of the following positions are for four years, except for Riverside School District’s Director No. 3, which is a 2-year unexpired term, because Joslyn James assumed the position in the middle of the term.
City of Deer Park — Mayor
- Tim Verzal (incumbent)
- Hazel McGillivray
- Hargis Adams
City of Deer Park Council Position No. 1
- Mary J Babb (incumbent)
- Henry Lever
- Jason Upchurch
- Billy Costello
City of Deer Park Council Position No. 3
- Richard Schut (incumbent)
- Heather Newsom
- Mike Achurra
Deer Park School District Director District No. 2
- Rebecca Fouts (incumbent)
Deer Park School District Director District No. 3
- Lindsay Lofstrom (incumbent)
Riverside School District Director District No. 1
- Gary Vanderholm (incumbent)
Riverside School District Director District No. 3
- Joslyn James (incumbent)
