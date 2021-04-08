Local esthetician opens shop in Deer Park

Calli Pangerl — less than two years removed from receiving her Riverside High School diploma — recently opened Essentially Esthetics in Deer Park.

After graduating, Pangerl started at the Glen Dow Academy in Spokane, a 750-hour program that ends with an esthetician’s license.

She was originally set to fulfill her hours in March, but a two-month COVID-19 shutdown pushed that back.

Next, Pangerl took a pair of state board tests — a practical and a written exam, and she also had to get a salon shop license and a business license.

“I wasn’t really planning on opening anything for a couple years, but this space opened up and it was a great opportunity, right in downtown Deer Park,” she said.

Read the full story in the April 7, 2021 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.